Marvin Harrison Jr. declines to sign NFLPA licensing deal, so far

  
Published April 25, 2024 03:45 PM

I love it when guys insist on doing things their own way. Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of those guys.

Harrison has shown a streak of stubborn independence during the honor-and-privilege nonsense that gets shoved down the throats of prospects who are expected to comply with anything and everything that comes their way.

He didn’t work out at the Combine? OH NO!

He didn’t meet with reporters at the Combine? OH NO!

He didn’t work out at his Pro Day? OH NO!

It’s surprising that he actually showed up at the draft. It’s not surprising that, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Harrison hasn’t signed the NFLPA licensing agreement.

That means his jersey won’t be available, and he won’t be in the Madden game, until he signs. If he signs.

He might not sign. He might retain his full rights, without joining the herd. Maybe he’ll design and sell his own jersey. Maybe he’ll do his own deal with EA to appear in the Madden game.

Players must join the union. They are not required to join the group licensing portion of it. They retain their full NIL rights. For a new age of college players who profited significantly from NIL deals, why sign anything away to anyone else?

And if EA adds to Madden 25 a player named “WR18" with appearance and attributes similar to Harrison, don’t be surprised if Harrison files a lawsuit for infringement on his name, image, and likeness. As he absolutely should.