Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys are finally available

When word emerged on Thursday that the legal dispute between Fanatics and Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been resolved, it was reported that his jerseys would be available for purchase “pretty soon.”

Pretty soon, as it turns out, is currently.

Via Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ official website, Harrison jerseys can be purchased now on the Cardinals’ official website. Here’s the link to the team shop confirming it.

Through yesterday, Harrison jerseys weren’t available. It was impossible to even personalize a jersey with Harrison’s name. (It still is; the code will surely change, sooner or later.)

Jerseys also will be available at the team’s shop at its stadium as of Saturday.