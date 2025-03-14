 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_kuppv3_250314.jpg
Assessing what Cowboys could get out of Kupp
nbc_pft_parsonscontractv3_250314.jpg
How looming Parsons concerns could affect new deal
nbc_pft_davidandrews_250314.jpg
Andrews’ release hints towards retirement

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Marvin Harrison Jr. jerseys are finally available

  
Published March 14, 2025 01:28 PM

When word emerged on Thursday that the legal dispute between Fanatics and Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been resolved, it was reported that his jerseys would be available for purchase “pretty soon.”

Pretty soon, as it turns out, is currently.

Via Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ official website, Harrison jerseys can be purchased now on the Cardinals’ official website. Here’s the link to the team shop confirming it.

Through yesterday, Harrison jerseys weren’t available. It was impossible to even personalize a jersey with Harrison’s name. (It still is; the code will surely change, sooner or later.)

Jerseys also will be available at the team’s shop at its stadium as of Saturday.