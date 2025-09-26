 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

herbert.jpg
Week 4 best bets: Ride with Chargers, Packers
nbc_csu_nyjvsmia_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_cinvsden_250925.jpg
NFL Week 4 preview: Bengals vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s touchdown has Cardinals back in game

  
Published September 25, 2025 10:55 PM

Marvin Harrison Jr. has had a miserable season and was having a miserable night. Until, Harrison turned back the hands of time and played like he was at Ohio State.

Harrison, whose drop led to a first-half interception, caught a 16-yard touchdown over the top of Devon Witherspoon. It was gotten the Cardinals back to within 20-13 of the Seahawks with 5:50 left.

The touchdown was set up by a 15-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Riq Woolen on Xavier Weaver.

Harrison has four catches for 43 yards to go with his costly drop, a problem he has had all season. He breathed a sigh of relief following the touchdown, going down to one knee in the end zone.

Kyler Murray is 21-of-32 for 144 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Seahawks have outgained the Cardinals 319 to 196, but Arizona is in it.