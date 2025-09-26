Marvin Harrison Jr.'s touchdown has Cardinals back in game

Marvin Harrison Jr. has had a miserable season and was having a miserable night. Until, Harrison turned back the hands of time and played like he was at Ohio State.

Harrison, whose drop led to a first-half interception, caught a 16-yard touchdown over the top of Devon Witherspoon. It was gotten the Cardinals back to within 20-13 of the Seahawks with 5:50 left.

The touchdown was set up by a 15-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Riq Woolen on Xavier Weaver.

Harrison has four catches for 43 yards to go with his costly drop, a problem he has had all season. He breathed a sigh of relief following the touchdown, going down to one knee in the end zone.

Kyler Murray is 21-of-32 for 144 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Seahawks have outgained the Cardinals 319 to 196, but Arizona is in it.