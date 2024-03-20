Marvin Harrison Jr. will not work out at Ohio State Pro Day

Ohio State’s Pro Day is today, but Ohio State’s best prospect won’t work out.

Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is not working out, according to Albert Breer.

That follows a Scouting Combine in which Harrison also declined to participate. He likely believes his college tape is the best thing for teams to use to evaluate him.

That’s probably true: If Harrison runs a slow 40-yard dash time, it’s just giving teams data with which to compare him unfavorably to the other top wide receivers in the draft.

Harrison is currently the betting favorite to go to the Cardinals with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Plenty can change between now and the draft, however, and Harrison thinks working out would be more likely to make his stock go down than up.