Marvin Harrison Jr. on skipping pre-draft workouts: I trained to play football instead

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. finally did what so many others could have done: He skipped the pre-draft workouts and testing. Harrison instead stood on his film.

He is expected to be a top-10 pick anyway, and the betting favorite to go to the Cardinals fourth overall.

“That’s not why I decided to not do anything, because I was confident where I was going,” Harrison Jr. told NFL Media. “You know, whatever happens, whoever drafts me, I think they’ve done their research, and I’ve talked to them. They understand where my health is, and they know my skills and my skill set.”

Harrison, who has no agent, leaned on his Hall of Fame father, Marvin Harrison, for guidance. Thus, Harrison Jr. did not work out at the Scouting Combine, or participate in media interviews there, and also skipped Ohio State’s Pro Day.

“We decided what’s best for us — to prepare for the NFL season, not prepare for the combine or pro day or anything like that,” Harrison Jr. said. “So, take our time to do our due diligence. Also resting after the season, getting your body right.

“I’m training to play football, so that’s what we’ve got to do at the end of the day. So we trained to play football instead.”

Teams saw enough of what Harrison Jr. can do on film. In three years at Ohio State, Harrison Jr. caught 155 passes for 2,613 yards and 32 total touchdowns.

Harrison is attending the draft for the “lifetime opportunity” of shaking the commissioner’s hand after he’s selected. He is not sweating where he goes or to which team he goes.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Harrison Jr. said. “I’ll be grateful for whatever, however it works out.”