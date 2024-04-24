 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marvin Harrison Jr. on skipping pre-draft workouts: I trained to play football instead

  
Published April 24, 2024 03:35 PM

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. finally did what so many others could have done: He skipped the pre-draft workouts and testing. Harrison instead stood on his film.

He is expected to be a top-10 pick anyway, and the betting favorite to go to the Cardinals fourth overall.

“That’s not why I decided to not do anything, because I was confident where I was going,” Harrison Jr. told NFL Media. “You know, whatever happens, whoever drafts me, I think they’ve done their research, and I’ve talked to them. They understand where my health is, and they know my skills and my skill set.”

Harrison, who has no agent, leaned on his Hall of Fame father, Marvin Harrison, for guidance. Thus, Harrison Jr. did not work out at the Scouting Combine, or participate in media interviews there, and also skipped Ohio State’s Pro Day.

“We decided what’s best for us — to prepare for the NFL season, not prepare for the combine or pro day or anything like that,” Harrison Jr. said. “So, take our time to do our due diligence. Also resting after the season, getting your body right.

“I’m training to play football, so that’s what we’ve got to do at the end of the day. So we trained to play football instead.”

Teams saw enough of what Harrison Jr. can do on film. In three years at Ohio State, Harrison Jr. caught 155 passes for 2,613 yards and 32 total touchdowns.

Harrison is attending the draft for the “lifetime opportunity” of shaking the commissioner’s hand after he’s selected. He is not sweating where he goes or to which team he goes.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Harrison Jr. said. “I’ll be grateful for whatever, however it works out.”