Marvin Jones announces he’s stepping away from Lions

Receiver Marvin Jones is stepping away from the Lions.

Jones made the announcement on social media on Tuesday afternoon. The veteran receiver did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens with the team noting on Saturday that he would neither play nor travel to Baltimore.

The Lions have released Jones.

“I just want to say that I have so much love and respect for the Ford family, the city of Detroit, my teammates, and coaches,” Jones said in his statement. “To be brief, I am stepping away from the team to take care of personal family matters. Although this was no easy decision, I cannot be the person/player that I need to be for this team as well as tend to my family from afar.

“This organization has been amazing showing love and support for myself and my family over the years and this time is no different. For that, I am appreciative. To my brothers and coaches, I will be rooting for you every step of the way! This is the year! Go get it!!!”

Jones, 33, re-signed with Detroit in April after spending the last two seasons with the Jaguars. He caught five passes for 35 yards in six games, playing 178 offensive snaps.