Marvin Mims having a huge game as Broncos dominate Commanders
Published September 17, 2023 05:28 PM
Broncos rookie receiver Marvin Mims is having the game of his life today against the Commanders.
Mims, a second-round pick out of Oklahoma, has caught two passes for 113 yards and a touchdown, and also returned a punt 45 yards. And it’s only midway through the second quarter.
The 21-year-old Mims is a playmaker the Broncos have very high hopes for. He’s showing today what an elite skill set he has with the ball in his hands.
The Broncos lead 21-3.