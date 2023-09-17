Marvin Mims having a huge game as Broncos dominate Commanders

Broncos rookie receiver Marvin Mims is having the game of his life today against the Commanders.

Mims, a second-round pick out of Oklahoma, has caught two passes for 113 yards and a touchdown, and also returned a punt 45 yards. And it’s only midway through the second quarter.

The 21-year-old Mims is a playmaker the Broncos have very high hopes for. He’s showing today what an elite skill set he has with the ball in his hands.

The Broncos lead 21-3.