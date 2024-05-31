 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

Marvin Mims Jr.: Things are going a lot smoother for me this year

  
Published May 31, 2024 09:01 AM

The Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy this offseason and Courtland Sutton has not been part of their offseason program, so there’s been an opportunity for other wide receivers to step up this spring.

Marvin Mims Jr. has taken advantage of that opportunity. A deep ball from Jarrett Stidham to Mims was a highlight of Thursday’s OTA practice and head coach Sean Payton said it showed the “transitional speed” that receivers need to succeed in the NFL.

Mims said plays like that were a result of a “night and day” increase in his comfort level in the offense.

“Coming into Year Two, knowing what to expect, knowing the routes, knowing what I have to do as a receiver, I feel like this is starting to go a lot smoother for me, especially mentally,” Mims said, via the team’s website.

Payton said that he expects to “see a lot of growth” for Mims because there’s less of a “crowded room” at receiver with Jeudy now in Cleveland and the early returns on that move up the depth chart have been positive ones.