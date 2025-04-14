Mason Graham favored to go No. 5 overall in 2025 NFL draft

Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham is the favorite to be the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Graham’s odds are in the -120 to -160 range to go fifth overall at sports books.

The Jaguars own the fifth overall pick and defensive line is probably their biggest position of need. Graham was a unanimous All-American defensive tackle as a junior last season.

If Graham doesn’t go No. 5, the players with the next-shortest odds are Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker, Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.