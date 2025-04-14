 Skip navigation
dak.jpg
Severity of Dak's hamstring injury raises concerns
hutch.jpg
When Lions should pay Hutchinson given leg injury
nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
dak.jpg
Severity of Dak’s hamstring injury raises concerns
hutch.jpg
When Lions should pay Hutchinson given leg injury
nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Mason Graham favored to go No. 5 overall in 2025 NFL draft

  
Published April 14, 2025 03:58 PM

Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham is the favorite to be the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Graham’s odds are in the -120 to -160 range to go fifth overall at sports books.

The Jaguars own the fifth overall pick and defensive line is probably their biggest position of need. Graham was a unanimous All-American defensive tackle as a junior last season.

If Graham doesn’t go No. 5, the players with the next-shortest odds are Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker, Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.