Mason Graham set to visit Jets on Tuesday

The period for pre-draft visits is winding down with the start of the first round 10 days away, but defensive tackle Mason Graham has time to squeeze in another meeting with a team drafting in the top 10.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Graham will visit with the Jets on Tuesday. The Jets hold the seventh overall pick in the draft and Graham is expected to come off the board in the first handful of picks.

Graham also met with the Jets at the Scouting Combine and had dinner with them before Michigan’s Pro Day, so there’s been plenty of interaction between him and the team.

That familiarity might help push the Jets toward teaming Graham with Quinnen Williams on their defensive line, but there’s no guarantee that he’ll make it to the seventh pick given how much interest he’s generated around the league in recent months.