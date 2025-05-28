 Skip navigation
Analyzing second-round picks who are unsigned
McDermott: Cameras, mics in meetings will be tough
PFT Draft: Most important new coordinators

Pablo Torre will sue UNC if necessary over Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson public records requests
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Analyzing second-round picks who are unsigned
McDermott: Cameras, mics in meetings will be tough
PFT Draft: Most important new coordinators

Pablo Torre will sue UNC if necessary over Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson public records requests
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Mason Rudolph: DK Metcalf is an unbelievable athlete

  
Published May 28, 2025 09:45 AM

While there’s uncertainty at the quarterback position for the Steelers, whoever ends up being QB1 will have DK Metcalf as a primary target.

Speaking to the media after Pittsburgh’s Tuesday OTA practice, quarterback Mason Rudolph said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen from the wideout.

He’s an unbelievable athlete,” Rudolph said. “We all kind of knew that just from watching the tape and watching him from across the league. But I thought just his wanting to learn and his questions — he’s inquisitive and he’s very intelligent, very articulate. I thought that was big time. And he just seems like a guy [who’s] a low-ego guy. He’s been paid a lot, he’s been very successful, but he’s very hungry to improve.”

Rudolph noted that Metcalf was around “probably half the time” in Phase I and Phase II of the voluntary offseason program.

Last season with the Seahawks, Metcalf caught 66 passes for 992 yards with five touchdowns in 15 games.