Mason Rudolph, Malik Willis to “both get a fair shake” in backup QB competition

  
Published June 10, 2024 04:37 PM

The Titans know Will Levis is their No. 1 quarterback this year, but they haven’t settled on No. 2 at this point.

Mason Rudolph signed with the team as a free agent in March and Malik Willis is back after spending the last two years with the team. Continuity won’t be a plus for Willis with head coach Brian Callahan installing a new offense and Callahan said “they’re going to both get a fair shake” at winning the backup job.

“So, they’ll split reps pretty evenly,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “They’ll get a chance to play quite a bit in the preseason. That’s usually where it separates is the game action when you really get an evaluation, but happy with where both of those guys are at. Just like any competition, there’s going to be ups and downs. There’ll be days when you guys come out and one looks better than the other, and the evaluation is a totality of all their time in the offseason and training camp and the preseason games. And so, it’s an ongoing evaluation and there’s going to be ebbs and flows and guys will look good one day and not as good as the other. And so, you’re trying to get their totality of work as to who’s best equipped to be the number two.”

Rudolph has more starting experience than Willis and he helped get the Steelers into the playoffs last year with three wins in three starts to close out the regular season. That would seem to make him the favorite to wind up with the job, but the Titans say they will be letting things play out this summer.