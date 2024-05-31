Matt Eberflus: Caleb Williams is well suited to the Hard Knocks spotlight

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Eberflus: Caleb Williams is well suited to the Hard Knocks spotlight

  
Published May 31, 2024 03:37 PM

The Bears are going to be the featured attraction on Hard Knocks this summer and head coach Matt Eberflus said on Friday that the team is excited about the chance to show that “we’ve got a good thing going.”

Eberflus worked as the Colts’ defensive coordinator when HBO and NFL Films did an in-season version of the show in 2021 and said he thought they did an “outstanding job” of getting the message out about a team. Eberflus said the Bears’ message will be “who we are and how we operate” before adding that no one is going to deviate from how they usually do things because of the cameras.

The show will be filmed during quarterback Caleb Williams’s first training camp, but Eberflus said he thinks the first overall pick is well suited to having the attention on him.

“I do, I really do,” Eberflus said at a press conference. “That’s a really good point. I do think he’s suited for that. He’s comfortable in his own skin, he knows who he is and he’s been out there for several years in terms of in the media . . . he’ll be good.”

The show will debut on August 6 and the Bears will be hoping that Williams is able to avoid the same kind of post-Hard Knocks fate that struck Aaron Rodgers last year.