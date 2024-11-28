Matt Eberflus defends disastrous clock management

Everyone thinks Bears coach Matt Eberflus botched the opportunity to send Thursday’s game against the Lions to overtime.

Everyone, that is, except Bears coach Matt Eberflus.

In his post-game press conference, Eberflus defended the disastrous clock management that kept the Bears from trying a game-winning field goal.

“I like what we did there,” Eberflus said when asked how he should have handled the closing seconds of the game. “I think we handled it the right way.”

No, Matt. You didn’t. And everybody knows it.

It was one of the worst examples of clock management in NFL history. And that’s not an exaggeration.

The Bears have never fired a head coach during the season. The handling of the end of Thursday’s game is a fireable offense. Eberflus’s stubborn refusal to admit the mistake makes it even more necessary to get him out and put someone else in.

That sounds harsh, I know. But the highest level of pro football is unforgiving. If any coach handles any game in a way that makes him seem to be unfit for the job, there are plenty of other qualified candidates who should be given a chance to give it a try.

Eberflus was asked about his job security.

“This is the NFL,” Eberflus said. “I know where it is. And I’m just gonna put my best foot forward, and I’m gonna get to work and keep grinding. So that’s what we do.”

Does he expect to remain the head coach this week??

“Like I said, I’m just gonna keep grinding and working and that’s what I do.”

What he did today should be the thing to get Bears management to do what they’ve never done — fire a coach during the season.