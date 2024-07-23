 Skip navigation
Matt Eberflus has no qualms about letting Jonathan Owens attend Olympics

  
Published July 22, 2024 09:19 PM

Bears safety Jonathan Owens will miss seven training camp practices to be at the Paris Olympics to support his wife, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles.

The Bears wholeheartedly gave their blessing to Owens to skip town from July 29-Aug. 3.

“Just because we respect the Olympics,” coach Matt Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “That is a big deal, and he’s just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that, and it’s going to be awesome. Go USA.”

Biles won four gold medals, a silver and a bronze in the past two Olympics and is widely regarded as the best gymnast in history.

Owens, 29, married Biles last year.

He is competing for a backup safety role after signing with the Bears in free agency in March. Owens previously played for the Texans and Packers.