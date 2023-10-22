Matt Eberflus: Justin Fields will be Bears’ starting QB when healthy

There’s no quarterback controversy in Chicago.

Although rookie backup quarterback Tyson Bagent played well in place of the injured Justin Fields today, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said after the game that Fields will be the starter when his injured thumb heals.

“Justin is our starting quarterback. Tyson’s the backup, he came in and did a nice job,” Eberflus said. “We don’t know where Justin is, we’ll see where he is, if it’s a week-to-week thing, we’ll assess it more tomorrow.”

Bagent looked like a better fit in the Bears’ offense than Fields has looked for most of this season: Bagent completed 21 of 29 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown, he ran the ball three times for 24 yards, and he led two early touchdown drives that gave the Bears a 14-0 lead that they never looked back from in their 30-12 win over the Raiders.

But the Bears spent a first-round draft pick on Fields, and they continue to see developing him as the key to this season. They have a surprisingly effective undrafted rookie backup, but he’ll go back to being a backup once Fields can play.