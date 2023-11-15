Matt Eberflus: Our plan is to start Justin Fields this week

After missing several weeks with a thumb injury, Bears quarterback Justin Fields is set to return against the Lions on Sunday.

“He’s progressing well and our plan is to start him this week,” head coach Matt Eberflus said in his Wednesday press conference.

Fields has missed the last four games, as undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent filled in for him.

“[Fields] looks good, so we’re excited about where he goes,” Eberflus said. “This will be a big evaluation today … going full speed, doing full-speed reps. So, it’ll be a big evaluation today.”

Eberflus added that Fields has “been great” in terms of staying engaged since he’s been sidelined, helping out Bagent.

“You can feel support,” Eberflus said. “You can feel him being genuine about that support and really helpful. And he was great that way.

“He’s always been a great teammate, always been one of the hardest workers. He was engaged in all those game plans to be supportive and to be helpful.”

In six games this season, Fields has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,201 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 237 yards with a TD.