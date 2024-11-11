Matt Eberflus still evaluating offensive changes: “Everything’s on the table”

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus effectively had no update on the changes he’s going to make for Chicago’s struggling offense during his Monday press conference.

Eberflus said he’s “still in the process” of evaluating and making the adjustments. But he did note that “everything’s on the table.”

“There’s got to be a change and an adjustment to what we’re doing, because we’ve obviously lost there in a row,” Eberflus said. “But there’s also the sight of, we’re 4-5, haven’t played our division yet, and we’re in the process of starting that this week in a big football game. So, again, just in the process of getting that done.

“There will be changes, adjustments being made. Again, I’m not going to disclose those right now.”

Asked directly if offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will remain on the staff, Eberflus did not give a true answer — which may be revealing in and of itself.

“Like I said, the process of that, we’re going through right now,” Eberflus said. “And all those adjustments and changes, things we’re doing to do, we’re still in the evaluation phase of that.”

Eberflus was also asked what the case is for continuing with Waldron, who was hired in the offseason after spending 2021-2023 as Seattle’s OC.

“Well, again, we’re in the evaluation phase of that,” Eberflus said. “It’s important that we’re using all the people in the building on the coaching staff, getting all the input, putting our minds together to come up with the best answer. That’s where we are right now. We’ve got to look at that this afternoon as well.”

The one thing Eberflus was firm on is that the team isn’t changing quarterbacks.

“No,” Eberflus said, “Caleb [Williams] is our starter.”

After beating the Rams, Panthers, and Jaguars to enter their bye 4-2, the Bears have struggled mightily on offense ever since. Chicago has scored 15, nine, and three points in its last three games, losing each. The team hasn’t scored an offensive touchdown in 34 possessions since the bye.

“Yeah, it’s everybody, right? I talked to the group today about that. It’s everybody,” Eberflus said. “It’s about being on the same play and making sure we’re executing that play and making sure when we get in the scoring zone that we are executing at a high level. It still comes down to making plays in those moments. And doing a good job of never taking a negative play when you’re in the scoring zone.”

Whatever changes Eberflus makes — and it seems like at least shifting Waldron’s responsibilities is likely at this point — Eberflus said the choice is his and his alone.

The Bears will play their first divisional matchup of the season on Sunday when they host the Packers.