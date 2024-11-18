 Skip navigation
Matt Eberflus: We felt very confident in Cairo Santos on game-winning FG try

  
Published November 18, 2024 07:38 AM

There was more to like about the Bears offense in their first game since firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, but there wasn’t much to celebrate at the final whistle.

Packers defensive lineman Karl Brooks blocked Cairo Santos’s 46-yard field goal try as time expired to seal a 20-19 win for Green Bay. After the game, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said the team “felt good in terms of where the kick line was” and explained why they didn’t run another play in an attempt to get closer for their bid to pull out a home win.

“They were loading the box there,” Eberflus said at his press conference. “You could say you could do that for sure, maybe get a couple more yards, but you’re also going to risk fumbling and different things there. We felt where we were, if we’re at the 36 or 35, you definitely want to do that because you want to get it inside there. I felt very confident where we were at that time with the wind and where we were on the field.”

There’s no way to know what would have happened if the Bears had run another play, but we do know that it’s now a four-game losing streak that feels like it is ushering in the end of Eberflus’s run in his current job.