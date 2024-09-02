Matt LaFleur “absolutely” confident in rookie K Brayden Narveson

The Packers held a kicking competition this summer, but they ultimately decided to pass on both in-house options in favor of rookie Brayden Narveson.

Anders Carlson struggled as a rookie in 2023 and veteran Greg Joseph failed to convince the Packers he was the right guy for the job, so they claimed Narveson off of waivers from the Titans. Narveson made 6-of-7 field goals in the preseason to catch the Packers’ eye and he’s spent the last week trying to show head coach Matt LaFleur that he’s the right choice for a team with high aspirations this season.

On Sunday, LaFleur said that Narveson has won his support.

“Yeah, I’ve seen enough to be confident in him,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “If that’s what you’re asking: Do I have confidence in him? Absolutely.”

Narveson’s Packers debut will come against the Eagles in Brazil, so there will be plenty of people watching to see if the Packers made the right call at kicker.