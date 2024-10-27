Matt LaFleur has “high level of concern” about Jordan Love’s groin injury

Packers quarterback Jordan Love will undergo further medical testing Monday to determine the extent of his groin injury. Coach Matt LaFleur sounded pessimistic about the chances of Love being able to play through the injury.

Malik Willis replaced Love in the second half and led the Packers to a last-play field goal and a 30-27 victory over the Jaguars.

“I do not. No idea,” LaFleur said when asked the extent of Love’s injury. “But obviously high level of concern anytime a guy is in there [struggling to move around], and he did it early in that first drive. I think everybody could see him struggling to move around. It got to a point where we didn’t feel like, and he didn’t feel like he could protect himself. So, went with Malik and can’t say enough great things about Malik Willis and the job that he’s able to do to go in there. The moment’s never too big for him. He made a lot of big-time plays in this game, not only with his arm, but he had a big pickup with his legs. Just really proud of our guys.”

Love finally left the game with 11:31 left in the third quarter on a bump from Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker that sent the quarterback to the ground.

In Week 1, Love sprained his medial collateral ligament and missed two games. Willis replaced him and won both.

Love went 14-of-22 for 196 yards and an interception Sunday.

The Packers play the Lions in an NFC North showdown next Sunday.