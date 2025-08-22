Matt LaFleur: I’d be “very shocked” if Romeo Doubs is anywhere but here

When cutdown day approaches, it’s not hard to find lists of veteran players who are believed to be candidates to be traded or released as their teams set initial 53-man rosters.

One of the players who has regularly appeared on those lists for the Packers this summer is wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Speculation about the Packers moving on from an older wideout started when they drafted Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the first three rounds this April, and Doubs has become the focal point of that chatter with August 26 around the corner.

During an appearance on Up & Adams, head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Doubs and said he’d be “very shocked” if Doubs is on the move and that a release “will not happen.”

“Rome is out there competing and doing everything that we need to see from him,” LaFleur said. “Obviously, he’s played a lot of ball for us and at a high level. He’s been a great teammate. He goes out there and you can count on him every day.”

LaFleur also pointed out that the Packers’ depth at receiver is not as great as some might believe. Christian Watson is still rehabbing his knee and Dontayvion Wicks has missed time this summer with a calf injury, which leaves the two rookies along with Doubs, Jayden Reed, Mecole Hardman, Malik Heath, and Cornelius Johnson on the upper levels of the depth chart.