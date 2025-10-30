Matt LaFleur isn’t worried about the Packers overlooking the Panthers

The Packers had a much-anticipated reunion with Aaron Rodgers last Sunday night and they’ll host the Eagles on Monday night in Week 10, which has led some to wonder if this Sunday’s game against the Panthers might fall into the category of a trap game.

Head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about that prospect on Wednesday and he said he’s not concerned about the Packers looking past the task at hand because of where it falls in their overall schedule.

“I’m not worried about it,” LaFleur said, via WTMJ. “Like, we’ve got enough to worry about just within ourselves and a lot of growth in front of us if we want to play our best football. We should only be worried about today and this game. Nothing else outside of that.”

LaFleur won’t have to look too far into the archives to find an example of what can happen if the Packers don’t keep their eye on the ball. Their Week 3 loss to the Browns was one that few people saw coming and it’s a recent reminder that showing up every week is paramount in the NFL.