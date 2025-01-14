Matt LaFleur looking for Jordan Love to be more of a vocal leader

The Packers’ season came to an end with their 22-10 loss to the Eagles in the Wild Card round and head coach Matt LaFleur’s press conference on Tuesday included discussion of what the team needs to do to advance further into the postseason in 2025.

Quarterback Jordan Love is central to that discussion and LaFleur highlighted one area where he’d like to see the two-year starter take a step forward. LaFleur said he’d like to see Love “evolve as a vocal leader” because it is a big part of the quarterback’s role and because he believes that teammates will listen to Love in a way that they won’t listen to others.

“They all respect him, but I think, when things aren’t quite right, I think he can voice that as well,” LaFleur said. “When guys aren’t quite doing what they’re supposed to be doing, and he’s one of the guys to talk to about that. I just think it means more when it comes from your quarterback than it does from me or one of our other coaches.”

Love hurt his knee in the season opener and dealt with a groin injury later in the season, but he seemed to hit his stride in November and early December. The end of the season saw some slippage in his play, but LaFleur’s response to the next steps for the quarterback doesn’t suggest much concern about his on-field work heading into the offseason.