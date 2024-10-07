Matt LaFleur on Romeo Doubs: I’m hopeful he’ll come back and get ready to work

The Packers issued Romeo Doubs a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team after he reportedly skipped practice last week because he was unhappy with his role.

After Sunday’s win over the Rams, head coach Matt LaFleur reiterated the sentiment from G.M. Brian Gutekunst’s Saturday statement: Green Bay is expecting Doubs to return and be productive.

“Yeah, I’m looking forward to our conversation tomorrow, so I fully anticipate him coming back and I’m hopeful that he will come back and get ready to work,” LaFleur said in his postgame press conference.”Distractions happen in the National Football League, distractions happen in life, and you have got to do your best to just focus on the task at hand and I thought our guys did a pretty good job of that.”

Doubs has caught 12 passes for 169 yards so far this season. Entering Week 5, his 20 targets were tied for No. 3 on the team.