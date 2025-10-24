 Skip navigation
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens

NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Matt Milano, Dalton Kincaid questionable for the Bills

  
October 24, 2025

The Bills will return from their bye week to face the Panthers on Sunday and they have a few injury issues to sort out as they move toward kickoff.

Linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique) did not play in Buffalo’s Week 6 loss to the Falcons and both players have been listed as questionable for Carolina. They were limited in practice all week.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle) and cornerback Maxwell Hairston (knee) are also listed as questionable. Hairston will have to be activated from injured reserve in order to play on Sunday.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) and wide receiver Josh Palmer (knee, ankle) have been ruled out.