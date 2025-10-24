Matt Milano, Dalton Kincaid questionable for the Bills

The Bills will return from their bye week to face the Panthers on Sunday and they have a few injury issues to sort out as they move toward kickoff.

Linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique) did not play in Buffalo’s Week 6 loss to the Falcons and both players have been listed as questionable for Carolina. They were limited in practice all week.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle) and cornerback Maxwell Hairston (knee) are also listed as questionable. Hairston will have to be activated from injured reserve in order to play on Sunday.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf) and wide receiver Josh Palmer (knee, ankle) have been ruled out.