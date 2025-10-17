Matt Nagy: I get goosebumps thinking about what Rashee Rice does for the offense

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is set to return this week when Kansas City plays Las Vegas.

Count offensive coordinator Matt Nagy among those who can’t wait to see what Rice is able to do on the field.

“Rashee, his growth from rookie year to last year, unfortunately getting hurt to now, this year the word is just exciting, optimistic,” Nagy said in his Thursday press conference. “The kid has done so much on and off the field to better himself, both as a person and a player. I think you feel that and see that with the love and friendship that these guys have internally. You see that [and] you feel it.

“I half get goosebumps just thinking about when he goes out there and what he does to this offense. There is an excitement that you have — remember now he hasn’t played for a little while, so there is a little bit of some realness to it too. But that’s the beauty of what [G.M.] Brett Veach and [head] coach [Andy] Reid have done with the depth that we have in this offense. I think it’s been stated that there hasn’t been a whole lot of plays and games that the three of those guys have played together, and now we get to do that.”

By those three guys, Nagy means Rice, Hollywood Brown, and Xavier Worthy.

Before tearing his ACL last year, Rice caught 24 passes for 288 yards with two touchdowns in four games. He had 79 receptions for 938 yards with seven TDs as a rookie in 2023.