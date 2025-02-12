Matt Patricia finalizing deal to become Ohio State defensive coordinator

Like his old boss, Matt Patricia will be coaching at the college level in 2025.

The former Lions head coach and Patriots defensive coordinator is finalizing a deal to become Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Patricia, 50, spent the 2024 season working with former Patriots head coach and current North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick on his podcast. Patricia was last with the Eagles in 2023 as the team’s senior defensive assistant, becoming the club’s de facto defensive coordinator down the stretch.

Patricia went 13-29 as Detroit’s head coach from 2018-2020. He was fired on Nov. 28 after the team’s Thanksgiving loss to the Texans.

He returned to the Patriots in 2021 as a senior football advisor and was then the team’s offensive line coach and offensive play-caller in 2022 with poor results. He had formerly been with New England from 2004-2017, serving as defensive coordinator from 2012 until Detroit hired him.