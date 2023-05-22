Matt Ryan chose CBS over Fox

Matt Ryan took a job last week with CBS. It wasn’t his only offer.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Ryan chose CBS over Fox . Ryan will do both games and studio work, as he decides which one he prefers. In turn, CBS will be able to assess Ryan’s performance in both settings.

Fox, per Marchand, had offered Sean Payton’s seat from the 11:00 a.m. pre-pregame show, which included periodic appearances on the main pregame show.

For a guy who has spent years in a stadium, retreating to a studio can be a jarring adjustment. There’s a different energy in a studio. Basically, there’s not much energy at all, not in comparison to the inherent juice of being in a stadium.

Ryan still hasn’t closed the door on playing again but, come on. It’s done. And if he plays at all this year, he’ll be playing for free, because anything he earns will be credited to the $12 million the Colts still owe him.