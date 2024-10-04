 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Ryan enters the Falcons’ Ring of Honor tonight

  
Published October 3, 2024 08:27 PM

The Falcons’ Ring of Honor keeps adding new members.

Only 11 days after the team’s in-house award apparatus welcomed team owner Arthur Blank (I still don’t know whether he called himself with the news), former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan gets the honor.

He’ll be inducted at halftime of Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

The third overall pick in the 2008 draft, Ryan was the NFL MVP in 2016, and he led the Falcons to Super Bowl LI.

He’s a four-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro. He was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 2008, and the NFL’s offensive player of the year in 2016.

Ryan ranks sixth in all-time regular-season passing yardage, with 62,792 yards. He’s ninth in passing touchdowns, with 381.