Matt Ryan enters the Falcons’ Ring of Honor tonight

The Falcons’ Ring of Honor keeps adding new members.

Only 11 days after the team’s in-house award apparatus welcomed team owner Arthur Blank (I still don’t know whether he called himself with the news), former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan gets the honor.

He’ll be inducted at halftime of Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers.

The third overall pick in the 2008 draft, Ryan was the NFL MVP in 2016, and he led the Falcons to Super Bowl LI.

He’s a four-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro. He was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year in 2008, and the NFL’s offensive player of the year in 2016.

Ryan ranks sixth in all-time regular-season passing yardage, with 62,792 yards. He’s ninth in passing touchdowns, with 381.