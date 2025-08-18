Matt Schaub makes another run for NFLPA executive director

On one hand, it’s important for former players to stir things up, as it relates to the NFL Players Association. On the other hand, the effort to stir things up needs to actually, you know, stir things up.

Former NFL quarterback Matt Schaub has announced his candidacy for NFLPA executive director via a lengthy article published by GoLongTD.com. The article, co-written with former NFL reporter Jason Cole, misses the mark because the target audience will not read it.

It’s too long. Way too long. Personally, I had to quickly convert to “skim” mode (and then to Evelyn Woodhead speed reading). The one thing that potentially will resonate is the suggestion to begin laying the foundation for a Saudi-funded alternative league. And while that could be a great way to build leverage against owners, it won’t do much when it comes to the challenge of winning the hearts and minds of fans.

Schaub ran for the job when Lloyd Howell was hired. Schaub didn’t advance to the finals with Howell and recently-hired interim executive director David White.

Last month, Schaub publicly criticized the top-secret process that froze out former players.

“When you go to NFL locker rooms and ask guys about union leadership, they want to hear from someone who was in their shoes and played the game,” Schaub told ESPN.com. “The fact that not a single player even got to the semifinals of a process that wasn’t transparent is a slap in the face of every player rep who might like to hear a final argument from someone who wore a helmet.”

Schaub, by all appearances, will be dealing with that same mindset this time around. Unless he can sufficiently get the attention of the players and motivate them to demand change.

While Schaub may eventually get there, his first effort is destined to go unnoticed by the men his message must reach.