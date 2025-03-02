Matthew Golden runs the fastest 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine

Everything’s faster in Texas.

Former Longhorn receivers have been racking up impressive times in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine in recent years. On Saturday, former Texas receiver Matthew Golden had the fastest 40 of all receivers, with an official time of 4.29 seconds.

Next was Florida receiver Chimere Dike, at 4.34 seconds. Maryland receiver Tai Felton ran the 40 in 4.37 seconds. Texas receiver Isaiah Bond, who vowed to break the all-time Scouting Combine record, fell 0.18 seconds short at 4.39.

Missouri receiver Luther Burden III and Colorado State receiver Tory Horton covered the distance in 4.41 seconds.

Rounding out the top 10 were Florida receiver Elijhah Badger (4.43), Miami receiver Sam Brown Jr. (4.44), Stanford receiver Elic Ayomanor (4.44), and Colorado receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (4.46).

That’s two Texas receivers in the top four. Since 2024, four Texas receivers have run a sub-4.4 40-yard dash, with Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy setting the Combine record last year, at 4.21 seconds.