Matthew Judon doesn’t participate in first padded practice of Patriots camp

When Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon reported to training camp last week, he confirmed that he is unhappy with his current contract but said that he would take part in practice and play despite that dissatisfaction.

His feelings about the issue may have changed this week. Judon was not in uniform when the Patriots took the field for their first padded practice of camp on Monday.

Reporters at the session said that Judon had conversations with head coach Jerod Mayo, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and director of player personnel Matt Groh before leaving the field.

Judon held himself out of camp practices last summer before getting a revised deal for the 2023 season. The coming days will show whether he’s taking a similar approach to the rest of this year’s camp.