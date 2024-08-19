 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders
CalebWilliams.jpg
Williams heated up despite slow start vs. CIN

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders
CalebWilliams.jpg
Williams heated up despite slow start vs. CIN

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Judon on contract: Falcons don’t know me, can’t demand something I haven’t worked for

  
Published August 19, 2024 01:32 PM

Edge rusher Matthew Judon wasn’t happy about his contract situation with the Patriots before they traded him to the Falcons last week, but he said on Monday that he doesn’t have the same issue in Atlanta.

Judon did not sign a new deal with the Falcons as part of the deal, so he’s still set to make a base salary of $6.5 million this season. In his first press conference since the deal went down, Judon explained why he’s now comfortable with that arrangement.

“The Atlanta Falcons don’t know me as a football player. They know my history. So I can’t demand something I haven’t worked for,” Judon said, via Joe Patrick of 92.9 The Game.

The Falcons know enough about Judon to know they were comfortable sending a third-round pick to New England in order to acquire him and it looks like the veteran’s play this season will determine what else happens in Atlanta.