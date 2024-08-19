Matthew Judon on contract: Falcons don’t know me, can’t demand something I haven’t worked for

Edge rusher Matthew Judon wasn’t happy about his contract situation with the Patriots before they traded him to the Falcons last week, but he said on Monday that he doesn’t have the same issue in Atlanta.

Judon did not sign a new deal with the Falcons as part of the deal, so he’s still set to make a base salary of $6.5 million this season. In his first press conference since the deal went down, Judon explained why he’s now comfortable with that arrangement.

“The Atlanta Falcons don’t know me as a football player. They know my history. So I can’t demand something I haven’t worked for,” Judon said, via Joe Patrick of 92.9 The Game.

The Falcons know enough about Judon to know they were comfortable sending a third-round pick to New England in order to acquire him and it looks like the veteran’s play this season will determine what else happens in Atlanta.