Matthew Judon set to visit with Dolphins

  
Published August 18, 2025 08:58 AM

Veteran edge rusher Matthew Judon could be continuing his career in Miami.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that Judon will visit the Dolphins on Monday. Judon said in May that he believes he can still play and that he was weighing his options to do so.

The Patriots traded Judon to the Falcons before the 2024 season. He had 5.5 sacks while appearing in all 17 games for Atlanta and he has 72 sacks over a career that began as a Ravens fifth-round pick in 2016.

Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and Chop Robinson are the top edge rushers currently on the Dolphins’ roster.