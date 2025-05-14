 Skip navigation
First look at Nicolas Cage playing John Madden
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
Hendrickson says he won't play without a new deal

Matthew Judon: I think I can still play, just weighing the options

  
Published May 14, 2025 11:40 AM

Veteran edge rusher Matthew Judon has not signed with a team for the 2025 season and he’s not sure if that’s going to change.

Judon had 41 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and an interception in 17 games for the Falcons after being acquired in a trade with the Patriots last year and he said that he’s heard from a couple of teams since becoming a free agent in March. His sack numbers were down on a per-game basis from his time in New England, but Judon said he believes it was due to being asked to drop into coverage more often and that he remains confident in his ability to play.

“I think I can still,” Judon said, via Kyle Odegard of CardPlayer.com. “But that’s not up to me. I’m not a G.M. making that decision. I just have to be ready if and when my name is called.”

Judon said a return to the Falcons is “probably” unlikely after they drafted two edge rushers in the first round and that he’s happy to continue “weighing the options” while teams go through their offseason programs.