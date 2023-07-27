Matthew Stafford contradicts Kevin Demoff on whether restructuring discussions occurred

Matthew Stafford has broken the tie. And it’s not a good look for Rams COO Kevin Demoff.

Colin Cowherd recently said the Rams asked their starting quarterback to restructure his contract during the offseason. Demoff then denied the existence of any such conversations.

Meeting with reporters on Wednesday, Stafford said that the Rams did indeed raise the topic of a restructuring.

“I’m always in contact with them again on everything in those regards,” Stafford said when asked whether the Rams reached out to him or his agent about the possibility. “They did and I’ll keep all that kind of stuff, those kinds of conversations in house. I’ll just leave it at that.”

He didn’t leave it at that. Stafford was later asked more directly whether the Rams did ask him to restructure his contract. Said Stafford: “I don’t know what the technical term of it is, but we had conversations on that kind of stuff, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Just last week, appearing on the 11 Personnel podcast, Demoff said (at the 22:24 mark) “there were no discussions with Matthew about restructuring his contract.”

Separately on Wednesday, coach Sean McVay was asked that same question. He danced around it without answering it.

“We always really just keep some of that stuff in-house,” McVay said. “There’s always constant dialogue between Matthew and myself, and I think he knows how appreciated he is from this organization and that we’re ready to move forward with him leading the way just like he’s done. And I feel really good about that.”

Stafford, deliberately or accidentally, ultimately did not keep it in house. Stafford peeled back the curtain just enough to let everyone know that, frankly, Demoff’s words were not accurate.

And if, as Stafford admitted, conversations about a restructuring occurred and given that the deal was not re-done, common sense suggests that Stafford did not wish to go along with whatever the team had requested. Common sense also suggests that it wasn’t a simple moving around of money to reduce his cap number, but that it was an attempt to get him to take less money — or perhaps to delay the March 17 trigger date of his $26 million option bonus, in order to give them more time to attempt to trade him.

It’s not a surprise. As explained last week’s, Demoff’s entire explanation about the team’s offseason position on Stafford held no water. On Wednesday, Stafford ripped a hole in the bottom of Demoff’s cup.

This also calls into question the credibility of everything else Demoff said about Stafford last week, including Demoff’s denial of an effort or desire to trade Stafford and the laughable notion that the Rams actually would have cut Stafford if they didn’t want to allow another $57 million in compensation to become fully guaranteed. Stafford makes it clear that they indeed wanted to reduce, or possibly to avoid, that obligation.

In so doing, Stafford also made it clear that, as the folks in St. Louis already knew, Demoff and the truth don’t have the coziest of relationships.