Matthew Stafford dealing with hip injury, says he’ll play next week

Though he didn’t miss a snap, quarterback Matthew Stafford was clearly dealing with an injury during the Rams’ 29-23 overtime victory — moving with a heavy limp at times while on the field in the second half.

After the game, Stafford told reporters that he’d suffered a hip injury. But Stafford said his hip would’ve had to have shut all the way down for him to exit the game. And the quarterback intends to play against the Eagles next week.

“Oh, you don’t have to worry about that,” Stafford said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “I’ll be out there.”

Stafford finished Sunday’s game 27-of-40 passing for 319 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Stafford also had two carries for 14 yards.