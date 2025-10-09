Matthew Stafford leads the NFL in passing yards, says he’s not thinking about that

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is leading the NFL with 1,503 passing yards. Which he says doesn’t interest him all that much.

“I don’t think too much about that,” Stafford said, via the Los Angeles Times. “Maybe some other time when I’m done playing this game. But no, I’m just trying to get us in the end zone and score as many points as I can.”

Stafford has never led the NFL in passing yards. He’s also never led the NFL in passing touchdowns, completion percentage, yards per attempt, passer rating or most of the other stats used to measure quarterbacks.

But while he’s never been at the very top in any individual season, his cumulative stats are impressive: He has 61,312 yards, 388 touchdowns, a 63.4 percent completion rate, a 7.3 yards per attempt average and a 91.6 passer rating. His career numbers are good, and his career is not over yet. It may only be after his career is over that he reflects on that.