Matthew Stafford leaves practice with hamstring tightness

The Rams have dealt with a number of injuries to offensive players during training camp and quarterback Matthew Stafford was added to the list on Wednesday.

A team spokesperson said that Stafford did not take part in the second half of the team’s joint practice with the Cowboys because of hamstring tightness.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett handled the quarterback work for the Rams in Stafford’s absence. Garoppolo will serve a two-game suspension to start the regular season and head coach Sean McVay said recently that the team needs to see “more body of work” from Bennett before they know if they’re comfortable with him backing Stafford up.

Stafford was scheduled to speak to reporters after the session, but that was called off due to the injury. McVay was not scheduled to speak, so further update on Stafford’s plans for the coming days will have to wait.

The Rams have been without wide receiver Puka Nacua due to a knee injury and they’ve had several offensive lineman suffer injuries since the start of camp as well.