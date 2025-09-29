Matthew Stafford led his 50th game-winning drive on Sunday, fifth-most ever

The Rams trailed 20-13 midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, which meant Matthew Stafford had the Colts right where he wanted them.

Stafford, who threw two touchdown passes in the final six minutes of the Rams’ 27-20 win, has now led 50 game-winning drives in his career, the fifth-most in NFL history.

Pro Football Reference tracks every quarterback’s game-winning drives, which it defines as offensive scoring drives in the fourth quarter or overtime, putting a team ahead for the last time. Stafford now has 50 of them, 38 with the Lions and 12 with the Rams.

The NFL career record is 58 game-winning drives, set by Tom Brady. He’s followed by Peyton Manning with 54, and Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger with 53 each. Then comes Stafford, with 50. And counting.