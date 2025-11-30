Matthew Stafford makes history with 28th consecutive TD pass without an interception

The Panthers gave the Rams good field position to start Sunday’s contest and Los Angeles took full advantage of the opportunity.

Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams connected for a 4-yard touchdown to give the Rams an early 7-0 lead.

L.A. returner Ronnie Rivers brought the opening kickoff 46 yards back to the 50-yard line. But the Rams got another 15 from an unnecessary roughness penalty by linebacker Thomas Incoom.

From there, the Rams did not even face a first down on the way into the end zone. Stafford moved the chains with passes to Puka Nacua and Colby Parkinson. He then hit Adams for a 4-yard score on second-and-3.

That pass gave Stafford 28 consecutive touchdown passes without an interception, which sets a new NFL record, surpassing Tom Brady’s mark.

That could be the first of a couple significant historic marks for Stafford, who also came in needing just 154 yards to pass Matt Ryan on the league’s all-time list.