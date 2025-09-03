 Skip navigation
Matthew Stafford on back injury: I’m playing like I always do

  
Published September 3, 2025 06:22 PM

Matthew Stafford is going to be starting at quarterback against the Texans on Sunday and he said on Wednesday that his back won’t be on his mind when he hits the field.

Stafford missed the first chunk of training camp with an aggravated disc in his back, but has been practicing without any issues for the last couple of weeks. He said on Wednesday that he won’t be altering anything about his game due to concerns about further injury.

“Oh, I’m going to go play the game,” Stafford said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “Whatever happens, happens. I’m playing like I always play. I got no issues with a physical game. Obviously, would love to stay as clean as possible, but I’m not thinking twice about that at all. I’m out there ready to go play.”

The Rams are hopeful that left tackle Alaric Jackson will be able to play after dealing with blood clots and strong work from the offensive line would go a long way toward making sure that the physicality of Sunday’s game doesn’t result in any kind of relapse that will hamper Stafford in the weeks and months to come.