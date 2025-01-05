 Skip navigation
Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp among Rams-Seahawks inactives

  
As expected, there are several notable players inactive for Sunday’s regular-season finale between the Rams and Seahawks.

For Los Angeles, quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp, receiver Puka Nacua, running back Kyren Williams, offensive lineman Kevin Dotson, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, and offensive lineman Rob Havenstein are all inactive.

Jimmy Garoppolo is set to start at quarterback for the club.

The Rams clinched the NFC West via the strength of victory tiebreaker with the results from Week 17.

For the Seahawks, defensive tackle Brandon Pili, linebacker Patrick O’Connell, receiver Cody White, receiver John Rhys Plumlee, tight end Tyler Mabry, defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna, and quarterback Jaren Hall are inactive.