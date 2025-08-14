 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricefloresnews_250814.jpg
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
nbc_pft_draft_250814.jpg
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricefloresnews_250814.jpg
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
nbc_pft_draft_250814.jpg
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
nbc_pft_cowboyslovespotlight_250814.jpg
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Stafford will test back with another workout on Saturday

  
Published August 14, 2025 04:20 PM

The Rams will try again with quarterback Matthew Stafford this weekend.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters after Thursday’s joint practice with the Saints that Stafford will go through another extensive workout on Saturday. The script will be similar to what Stafford did last Saturday.

“Hopefully [his back] responds a little bit better,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

Stafford has been dealing with a disc issue in his back and has not practiced during training camp.

“We’re trying to get our hands around this as well, so I don’t really have much more information other than think we’re trying some different things that are hopefully going to be in alignment with getting him back out on the field,” McVay said.

With Stafford sidelined, Jimmy Garoppolo has been taking first-team reps for L.A. throughout camp.

While the Rams will take on the Chargers on Saturday, Stafford isn’t really missing playing time. The Rams haven’t played starters — or key backups — for years under McVay.