Matthew Stafford will test back with another workout on Saturday

The Rams will try again with quarterback Matthew Stafford this weekend.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters after Thursday’s joint practice with the Saints that Stafford will go through another extensive workout on Saturday. The script will be similar to what Stafford did last Saturday.

“Hopefully [his back] responds a little bit better,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

Stafford has been dealing with a disc issue in his back and has not practiced during training camp.

“We’re trying to get our hands around this as well, so I don’t really have much more information other than think we’re trying some different things that are hopefully going to be in alignment with getting him back out on the field,” McVay said.

With Stafford sidelined, Jimmy Garoppolo has been taking first-team reps for L.A. throughout camp.

While the Rams will take on the Chargers on Saturday, Stafford isn’t really missing playing time. The Rams haven’t played starters — or key backups — for years under McVay.