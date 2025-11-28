Max Brosmer will start for Vikings, J.J. McCarthy has not cleared concussion protocol

Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer will get the first start of his career on Sunday against the Seahawks.

Brosmer, an undrafted rookie who played one year of college football at Minnesota last season after playing four years at New Hampshire, will start in place of J.J. McCarthy. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell announced today that McCarthy has not cleared the concussion protocol and Brosmer will start.

Brosmer and McCarthy are the only two quarterbacks on the Vikings’ active roster, so they’ll bring up at least one of their two practice squad quarterbacks, John Wolford and Desmond Ridder, to back Brosmer up.

The Vikings have also announced that Donovan Jackson is out on Sunday. Christian Darrisaw, Jonathan Greenard, Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson and Jalen Redmond are all listed as questionable.