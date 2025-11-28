 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Max Brosmer will start for Vikings, J.J. McCarthy has not cleared concussion protocol

  
Published November 28, 2025 03:01 PM

Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer will get the first start of his career on Sunday against the Seahawks.

Brosmer, an undrafted rookie who played one year of college football at Minnesota last season after playing four years at New Hampshire, will start in place of J.J. McCarthy. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell announced today that McCarthy has not cleared the concussion protocol and Brosmer will start.

Brosmer and McCarthy are the only two quarterbacks on the Vikings’ active roster, so they’ll bring up at least one of their two practice squad quarterbacks, John Wolford and Desmond Ridder, to back Brosmer up.

The Vikings have also announced that Donovan Jackson is out on Sunday. Christian Darrisaw, Jonathan Greenard, Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson and Jalen Redmond are all listed as questionable.