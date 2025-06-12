 Skip navigation
Chris Simms fails at trivia about his dad, Phil
Unpacking Richardson's 'concerning' offseason
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Maxwell Hairston hurt hamstring at practice, Bills expect he'll be fine for camp

  
Published June 12, 2025 04:55 PM

Bills first-round pick Maxwell Hairston’s first NFL offseason ended with an injury.

Hairston had to leave Wednesday’s practice early and the cornerback did not take part in Thursday’s minicamp finale at all.

General Manager Brandon Beane said, via multiple reporters, that Hairston suffered a hamstring injury. He got treatment while the rest of the team was practicing and Beane said that the expectation is that Hairston will be fine for training camp this summer.

The Bills drafted Hairston with the 30th overall pick in April. He was a two-year starter at Kentucky and joins Christian Benford, Taron Johnson, Tre’Davious White, Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis, and sixth-round pick Dorian Strong on the cornerback depth chart in Buffalo.