Maxwell Hairston hurt hamstring at practice, Bills expect he’ll be fine for camp

Bills first-round pick Maxwell Hairston’s first NFL offseason ended with an injury.

Hairston had to leave Wednesday’s practice early and the cornerback did not take part in Thursday’s minicamp finale at all.

General Manager Brandon Beane said, via multiple reporters, that Hairston suffered a hamstring injury. He got treatment while the rest of the team was practicing and Beane said that the expectation is that Hairston will be fine for training camp this summer.

The Bills drafted Hairston with the 30th overall pick in April. He was a two-year starter at Kentucky and joins Christian Benford, Taron Johnson, Tre’Davious White, Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis, and sixth-round pick Dorian Strong on the cornerback depth chart in Buffalo.