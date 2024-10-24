Maxx Crosby: “Fighting words” for coach to call team soft

One of the biggest stories of the week has come from Patriots coach Jerod Mayo’s public characterization of his team as “soft.” During the portion of the Let’s Go! podcast featuring Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and Jim Gray, the topic came up.

At first, Crosby answered with some confusion the general question about how he’d feel if his coach called him soft. He then was told by Gray that Mayo used that term in reference to the Patriots.

“Shit,” Crosby said. “Well, shit. You know what I mean? He’s a player. So, he’s been around it. He played at the highest level. And, you know, if that’s how he feels that’s how he feels. But, you know, I can’t speak for him. But, yeah, I would not take it lightly. You know what I mean? I would have a major issue if I was a player, especially another grown man calling you soft. I mean, those are fighting words.”

Fighting words. It’s be interesting to see whether Patriots players feel the same way — and if they’ll respond by taking the fight to the Jets on Sunday.