Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Maxx Crosby fined $11,255 for hit on Joe Burrow after the whistle

  
Published November 9, 2024 04:39 PM

The NFL fined Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby $11,255 for unnecessary roughness in a Nov. 3 game against the Bengals.

With two minutes left in the first half, Crosby left before the snap and was unimpeded to the quarterback. The whistle blew, and Crosby continued with his hit on Joe Burrow.

The Bengals quarterback took a hard hit, with Crosby’s helmet glancing Burrow’s before Burrow hit the ground hard.

Crosby was penalized for offsides, which was declined, and for unnecessary roughness.

Crosby had three tackles and three quarterback hits in the 41-24 Raiders loss, and Burrow threw five touchdowns.