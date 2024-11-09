Maxx Crosby fined $11,255 for hit on Joe Burrow after the whistle

The NFL fined Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby $11,255 for unnecessary roughness in a Nov. 3 game against the Bengals.

With two minutes left in the first half, Crosby left before the snap and was unimpeded to the quarterback. The whistle blew, and Crosby continued with his hit on Joe Burrow.

The Bengals quarterback took a hard hit, with Crosby’s helmet glancing Burrow’s before Burrow hit the ground hard.

Crosby was penalized for offsides, which was declined, and for unnecessary roughness.

Crosby had three tackles and three quarterback hits in the 41-24 Raiders loss, and Burrow threw five touchdowns.