Maxx Crosby: I wish Davante Adams the best, but I’m focused on the Raiders

Davante Adams may want out of Las Vegas, but the Raiders’ biggest star on the defensive side of the ball isn’t looking for the exit.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby returned to the lineup after missing Week Four with an ankle injury and had two sacks in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos. When it was over, Crosby spoke about his commitment to the Raiders and said “a lot of people that have a lot to say when they really don’t know what’s going on” in terms of speculation that he would join Adams in trying to force his way to a different team.

Crosby made it clear that “I don’t want to go anywhere” and that his sole focus is getting the Raiders on the right track.

“Davante’s my boy, and I love Davante, and he’s going to do what he’s going to do,” Crosby said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “Praying for him, wish him the best. He’s not healthy right now. He’s got to get healthy. But we’re focused on the Raiders. . . . We’re focused on who’s here now. We’re focused on winning. So we’ve got to find ways to do that.”

The Raiders didn’t find a win on Sunday and their path to victory will be more difficult without Adams, but it looks like that’s the one they will be taking in the near future.